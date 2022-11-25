Frame it up for Habitat: Nonprofit fundraiser calls on community creativity

The housing crunch shows little signs of easing and although it cannot meet every need, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is launching another home-build, this time, for a veteran.
To help raise funds for Habitat, the nonprofit is trying a national fundraiser that has been used elsewhere — a “frame-a-thon.”
“We have just never, to my knowledge, given that a go in Montrose. It seemed like a way to get everyone involved and have a whole community come together and do something fun that helps with these builds,” Habitat Executive Director Amanda Gerhardt said.
The frame-a-thon works like this: Community members head down to the Habitat ReStore at 1601 N. Townsend Ave. and pick up a 2-by-6 stud. Then pay the $50 entry fee and take the stud for you, or a group, to decorate using paint or markers.
Be as creative as possible — art, poetry, Scripture, encouraging words all are welcome, as long as the board itself is not altered or damaged.
Decorated studs must be returned no later than Jan. 31, 2023. The stud deemed the best will win its creators a $25 gift card to the ReStore — as well as placement in the framing of Habitat’s next home. When framing is done, the winning creators will be invited to see their framed-in stud. The winner is to be selected Feb. 14, 2023.
Gerhardt said Habitat expects to break ground on the veteran build in early 2023. Habitat will be building a single-family home in West Meadows and working with a veteran family, or individual veteran, to put that person into affordable home ownership.
From groundbreaking, it will take between eight months to a year to complete the home, based on current estimates.
“Anywhere you go, I think everyone is talking about the housing crisis and affordability,” Gerhardt said. “When we and other partners can come along and build homes, and sell them at less than market rate with a lower interest rate, that is very impactful. It’ s addressing a growing crisis.”
Veterans, particularly older veterans or single-parent veterans, face challenges to home ownership that Habitat is working to address through the veterans build. The veterans build is the first of its kind for Habitat of the San Juans.
“We recognize their dedication to our country and our community and it’s time that we support the dream of home ownership for those who have sacrificed for all of us,” the Habitat website states.
Habitat in recent years completed a triplex project in a southern Montrose neighborhood, as well as a triplex project in housing-starved Ridgway.
The nonprofit also runs a home ownership program that sells homes to qualified applicants at an interest rate of 0 to 3%, a $500 downpayment and a mortgage payment not exceeding 30% of income. The home buyer provides “sweat equity” by contributing a certain number of hours of labor to building the home.
Simultaneously, Habitat has a program that can help with critical home repairs. Gerhardt said recently, that program helped replace a roof that was blown off during one of the aggressive windstorms in the area.
Through a partnership with Region 10, Habitat builds wheelchair/accessibility ramps for those in need.
The nonprofit hopes to next year bring about its neighborhood revitalization program, “A Brush with Kindness.” This program is focused on improving home exteriors and cleanup to encourage vibrancy in neighborhoods; further details are pending.
Little of what Habitat does would be possible without volunteers.
“If you have a passion or a talent you want to share, we have a place for you at Habitat,” Gerhardt said. “You can come and volunteer on a construction site, at the ReStore, or administrative. What’s always helpful is you can also tell friends and family about Habitat.”
Anyone with resources such as home repair skills is encouraged to reach out as well.
“We’re thankful for Montrose and how they always help us out,” Gerhardt said.
More information about Habitat can be found at buildinglives.org or 970-252-9304. To donate specifically to the veterans build, visit the website’s “current projects” tab and follow the links.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.