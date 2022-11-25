Frame it up for Habitat: Nonprofit fundraiser calls on community creativity

Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans volunteer Rick Warner displays the 2-by-6 studs that people can pick up at the ReStore and decorate for a $50 donation. The studs will be used for an upcoming veteran home build and the best-decorated stud will win its creators a prize. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The housing crunch shows little signs of easing and although it cannot meet every need, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is launching another home-build, this time, for a veteran.

To help raise funds for Habitat, the nonprofit is trying a national fundraiser that has been used elsewhere — a “frame-a-thon.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?