Montrose landfill

Waste Management and Montrose County are offering “fall free day” at the Montrose County Landfill (67999 Landfill Road), from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Waste Management and Montrose County are offering “fall free day” at the Montrose County Landfill (67999 Landfill Road), from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday.

Commercially generated waste is not allowed; free day is open to Montrose County residential household waste only, including household construction waste, yard waste and furniture.

Vehicles allowed: Cars, pickups (bed and cab level) and trailers.

Electronic waste, waste from out of the county, batteries, refrigerated appliances without a certificate of freon removal, and hazardous waste — oils, liquid paints, fluorescent bulbs, cleaning solvents, etc. — are not accepted.

Fees apply to mattresses, box springs, untarped loads, tires, appliances and commercial waste.

Info: 970-249-8078.

Tags

Load comments