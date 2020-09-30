Waste Management and Montrose County are offering “fall free day” at the Montrose County Landfill (67999 Landfill Road), from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday.
Commercially generated waste is not allowed; free day is open to Montrose County residential household waste only, including household construction waste, yard waste and furniture.
Vehicles allowed: Cars, pickups (bed and cab level) and trailers.
Electronic waste, waste from out of the county, batteries, refrigerated appliances without a certificate of freon removal, and hazardous waste — oils, liquid paints, fluorescent bulbs, cleaning solvents, etc. — are not accepted.
Fees apply to mattresses, box springs, untarped loads, tires, appliances and commercial waste.
Info: 970-249-8078.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.