Free flu shots coming up at county drive-in or walk-up clinic

Join Montrose County, Montrose Regional Health, and partners on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for the eighth-annual free drive-through flu shot clinic.
This year’s clinic will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. at the following clinic locations: the Montrose County Event Center (1036 N. Seventh St. Montrose); Olathe Sweet Corn Park (59618 US-50, Olathe), and the Basin Clinic (421 Adams St., Naturita).
All locations will have regular-dose flu shots for people 6 months and older and high-dose flu shots for people who are 65 or older.
“A quick, annual shot provides essential protection throughout flu season. It is the best thing that you can do to help protect yourself, your family, and the community from influenza,” said Montrose County Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Adragna.
“While the flu may just be a few days of missed work or school for some, influenza also has the potential for more serious medical complications, killing between 12,000 and 52,000 people annually between 2010 and 2020. The flu shot helps reduce your risk and the risk of your loved ones from flu illness and hospitalization.”
“Getting a flu shot from the convenience of your car is the quickest and easiest way to make sure you are protected this year,” said Scott Hawkins, Montrose County emergency manager. “We are proud to once again bring back high-dose flu shots for people 65 year old and older, who often have the highest risks of flu complications.”
Participants may stay in their vehicles for the duration of the process or utilize the walk-up depending on the number and age of people in the vehicle. Upon arrival, all participants must sign a consent form.
Vehicles attending the Montrose County Event Center location must enter through the right-hand turn lane off the San Juan Bypass.
Volunteers include staff from Montrose County, the City of Montrose, Montrose Regional Health, Town of Olathe, Montrose Fire Protection District, River Valley Family Health Center, Basin Clinic, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Pediatric Associates, Montrose Police Department, and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse.
Shots are available while supplies last. For more information, visit www.montrosefluclinic.com.
