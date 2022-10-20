Free flu shots coming up at county drive-in or walk-up clinic

Montrose County and its partners will again host a drive-thru or walk-up flu vaccine clinic. This year's clinic is on Oct. 26, from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Event Center, with other locations at the Sweet Corn Park in Olathe and the West End's Basin Clinic. Vaccines are free while supplies last. (File photo)

Special to the MDP

Join Montrose County, Montrose Regional Health, and partners on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for the eighth-annual free drive-through flu shot clinic.



