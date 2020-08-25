Montrose County and its partners will host the annual, drive-through/walk-up flu vaccine clinic on Friday, from 3 - 7 p.m., at the Event Center. The Event Center is located at 1036 N. Seventh St., off the San Juan Bypass, on the Montrose County Fairgrounds.
Clinics will be held at the same time and date at the Basin Clinic in Naturita and in Olathe at the Corn Festival Park (off U.S. 50).
Flu vaccines are available for free while supplies last. The county has 2,500 doses available, although this year, the available vaccine does not include a high-dosage one that some seniors and others might require. The available vaccine is for people 6 months and older.
Montrose Memorial Hospital, the Basin Clinic, River Valley Family Health Center, The Pediatric Associates, the City of Montrose, Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse and the Montrose Fire Protection District have partnered with the county to put on the vaccine clinic.
The clinic is used as an exercise to test emergency preparedness and response within Montrose County, as well as to provide vaccinations to residents.
The flu clinic is usually held in October, however, the available vaccine shipments arrived early. For that reason, and because of events slated for the Event Center in September, this year’s clinic will be on Friday.
For more information about the flu vaccine clinic, call 970-252-4505 or visit montrosefluclinic.com.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandates, people coming to the flu vaccine clinic need to wear masks while interacting with public health employees and medical volunteers who are administering the flu vaccine. There is no approved vaccine for COVID-19 at this time.
