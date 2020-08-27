Join Montrose County, the City of Montrose, Montrose Memorial Hospital, River Valley Family Health Center, the Basin Clinic, and Pediatric Associates on Friday, at the seventh annual free drive-through vaccination clinic.
This year’s drive-through clinic locations include the Montrose County Event Center (1036 North Seventh St.), Olathe Sweet Corn Park (59618 U.S. 50, Olathe), and the Basin Clinic (421 Adams Street, Naturita). Regular dose flu shots are available and free for individuals over 6 months of age (high-dose flu shots are not available at this event).
“The clinic has been a tremendous success for the past six years,” said Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Gallegos. “We are looking forward to the event and have increased the number of shots available. Two of our locations ran out of flu shots last year, and this year we have added over 1,000 additional free flu shots to meet the demand. We are looking forward to providing this service to our community.”
At the 2018 vaccination clinic, more than1,200 free flu shots were provided across three locations; 1,604 flu shots in 2019 and this year organizers are aiming for 2,500 free flu shots to protect the community from the flu.
As a drive-through model, the clinic is already set-up to handle restrictions due to COVID-19. This year, organizers have improved the process even more to address COVID-19 concerns. Changes include a drive-through model added in Olathe at the corn park, walk-up models that accommodate social/physical distancing, and the expansion of the shot purchased to be utilized for individual 6 months and older.
”Flu shots are even more important this year,” said Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health’s medical adviser and pandemic specialist.
”Much like wearing a mask is important to community health during the pandemic, receiving a flu shot helps not only protect you and your family, but the entire community as well. The best part is that it is done in a lower risk drive-through setting that is easy, convenient, and free. Preventing flu hospitalizations will mean we have better hospital capacity, a better ability to treat you locally, and supports future re-opening plans.”
”This event is a model for success at the state level, and the plans have also been used for COVID-19 testing with good results,” said Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen.
”Ultimately, this model will likely be used in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, and continuing to practice while providing a key public service is a win-win for our team.”
At all locations participants have the option to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the process. Upon arrival, all participants must sign a consent form.
The event is designed with the participant in mind — cars with more than four people in the vehicle or those requiring additional time will be directed to the walk-up parking in front of the Event Center.
Vehicles attending the Montrose County Event Center location must enter through the right-hand turn lane off the San Juan Bypass.
Volunteers include staff from Montrose County, the City of Montrose, Montrose Memorial Hospital, Montrose Fire Protection District, River Valley Family Health Center, Basin Clinic, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Pediatric Associates, Montrose Police Department, and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse.
Shots are available while supplies last. For more information, visitwww.montrosefluclinic.com.
