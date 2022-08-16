Free-for-all fun at Youth Appreciation Day

Spencer and Ava Dakota play mini-golf during last year’s Youth Appreciation Day. The annual event returns on Saturday, with many free activities for kids before they head back to school. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
Fourteen hours of free fun activities Aug. 20 during the Youth Appreciation Day event should help Montrose students lose the back to school blues.
After noticing that kids were lethargic about returning to school and no longer seemed enthusiastic about learning, several community members got together several years ago to come up with a plan to change the way students view the start of school
“The real reason (for the Youth Appreciation Day) was to get them excited about going back to school and show them community support,” Our Town Matters CEO Tonya Maddox said.
Maddox added that the community got behind the idea and has created one of the best back to school celebrations around.
“It’s not very often that a community comes together in support of its youth with a city wide back to school bash,” Maddox said. “Our Town Matters is thrilled to be a sponsor again this year.”
Countless agencies and businesses sponsoring the event are offering free services and items for children to enjoy during the annual back to school bash this year.
The fun starts at 8 a.m. with free burritos, backpacks and face-painting by ToadStool at 1245 E. Main St., ending with a free silent disco and light show at the Montrose Amphitheater at 7:45 p.m., which requires pre-registration.
Other free events during the event include a pancake breakfast, bowling, craft and dance workshops, a movie at Fox Theatre, a Ute Indian Museum tour, free slushies at McDonald’s and much more.
Carnival games, bounce houses, rock painting, face painting, a photobooth and giant sling slot are among the free activities for youngsters to enjoy at the RiverBottom Kids Carnival at McNeil Fields during part of the day.
There will be free watermelon, hotdogs, snow cones, popcorn and water available at Ute Park. Dunk tanks, a firemaking demonstration, sporting events such as football throw and an obstacle course are among the activities at Ute Park. High Voltage Demonstrations, fire trucks, helicopters, ambulance and police cars will be available to observe at the McNeil Park Lot.
