Free harp concert on Mother's Day

The public is invited to a special Mother’s Day Harps in Motion Ensemble performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road, Montrose.
The Harps in Motion Ensemble, along with hammer dulcimers are playing a fun, family friendly hour program of lively music from the 50’s, Celtic and folk traditions.
“This is our fifth-aannual Mother’s Day program that we offer as a way to honor the memory of mother’s no longer with us or an event to enjoy with mothers and grandmothers to spend some time with them,” said Robin Freed, the director of the group.
Her students work hard for months to prepare the arrangements and grow in their skills of performing.
“Last week, we played at the Beaconfest in Grand Junction, which is always a fun experience and great preparation for this concert.”
The church is an ideal location for the concert.
“This facility has state of the art acoustics, sound and light equipment, and they graciously allow us to play there. We hope that anyone who enjoys live music will join us. This is also the first program to add in several hammer dulcimers to play with the harp,” Freed said.
