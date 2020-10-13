Are you representing yourself in court? Do you have questions about estate planning, family law matters, small claims cases or other legal matters? How about just a little help navigating court processes?
Recognizing that an increasing number of people each year choose to represent themselves in legal matters, the Colorado Judicial Department always has staff ready to help people at no cost through self-help centers in courthouses around the state. This month, several court locations in Colorado will offer additional free services to mark Legal Resource Days.
The Judicial Department remains committed to providing self-represented litigants with the information and education they need to be prepared to appear before a judge, and Legal Resource Days events provide an important way to deliver that assistance. Volunteer lawyers and others will teach sessions – some in-person, but most by telephone or videoconference – in seven judicial districts in late October.
In the 7th Judicial District — Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties —telephone or videoconference sessions are available, Oct. 26-30. Register by calling 970-252-4312, or email 7JDLRD2020@gmail.com. Registration closes Oct. 18.
Sessions at various locations include:
· Estate planning
· Courtroom procedures
· Evictions
· Ask-an-attorney sessions
· Small claims cases
· Protection orders
· Probate matters
· Debt collection
· Parenting classes.
