Entrance to Ridgway State Park will be free Monday, Aug. 2, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day.

The other 41 state parks also are free admission Monday.

Colorado Day is Sunday, Aug. 1, but CPW is marking it on Aug. 2 and that is the only day for free admissions at state parks. All other fees, including for camping and reservations, remain in effect Aug. 2.

