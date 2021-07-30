Entrance to Ridgway State Park will be free Monday, Aug. 2, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day.
The other 41 state parks also are free admission Monday.
Colorado Day is Sunday, Aug. 1, but CPW is marking it on Aug. 2 and that is the only day for free admissions at state parks. All other fees, including for camping and reservations, remain in effect Aug. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.