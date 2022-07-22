Purchase Access

In celebration of Colorado Day, and the 146th birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, Aug. 1. 

Colorado Day was created by the state legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. The state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, and state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.



