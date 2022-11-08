As a thank-you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers veterans, active-duty military and the National Guard free admission to all Colorado state parks on Nov. 11.

Veterans and military members, residents and non-residents, can visit any Colorado state park for free by showing proof of military service. Vehicles displaying a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plate receive free entry to all state parks year-round.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?