Colorado Workforce Center in partnership with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will host a virtual job fair on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The job fair will be free for all Coloradans and can be accessed from any mobile device. Job seekers can also visit their local workforce center for help getting connected virtually. Nearly 400 businesses including Amazon, Centura Health and Waffle House have already signed up to participate.
There are more than 150,000 jobs listed on OnwardCO.org and nearly 70,000 open jobs listed on ConnectingColorado.com right now. The industries with the most openings are:
• Computer and mathematical (21,411)
• Management (10,367)
• Sales (8,171)
• Food preparation and serving-related (2,843)
Early access for veterans is 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday and the general public access is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Job-seekers can register for the event by visiting https://tinyurl.com/COjobfair, to be redirected to the registration page.
Work search requirements were recently reinstated as part of the eligibility process to receive unemployment benefits as an added boost to get unemployed Coloradans closer to their career goals. Participating in this job fair is just one of many activities that would satisfy these work search requirements.
Colorado Workforce Centers hold regular, no-cost trainings and job fairs that can help unemployed Coloradans get rehired. Upcoming workshops and training opportunities are available at cdle.colorado.gov. Colorado Workforce Centers also offer free one-on-one sessions with career counselors, resume assistance and networking opportunities. Due to the current public health guidelines, job seekers are asked to call their local workforce center before visiting in-person. In Montrose, the workforce center is at 504 N. First St., 970-249-7783.
OnwardCO.org provides people affected by the pandemic housing, food, training, and employment. Job seekers can search for jobs and training using the OnwardCO.org intuitive system. My Colorado Journey connects job seekers and students to careers, education planning and support resources through a guided process that drives action and goal completion: Mycoloradojourney.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.