The Colorado River District is hosting a free webinar series on Zoom called “Water With Your Lunch,” where panelists will explore major western water challenges on the Colorado River system and how stakeholders are working to address them.
From noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, the Colorado River District will host the first in the series: a discussion about long-term challenges facing West Slope water users and opportunities for collaboration. In partnership with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and American Rivers, the webinar will provide an overview of how broad challenges on the Colorado River impact our West Slope communities.
Members of the public are welcome to join in the conversation and will have the opportunity to submit questions to guide the discussions. This webinar is free. Registration is required and can be completed here: https://bit.ly/3gukEon.
The Colorado River District’s Andy Mueller, general manager, and Zane Kessler, government affairs director, will provide an overview of key natural resource challenges facing water users in Western Colorado, followed by an interactive discussion of future fiscal challenges that could impact the District’s efforts to protect West Slope water users.
Terry Fankhauser, executive vice president of the Colorado Cattleman’s Association, and Fay Hartman, conservation director of American Rivers’ Colorado River Basin Program, will present on important West Slope water issues related to agricultural, recreational and environmental needs, and will discuss how collaboration can foster solutions for all water users on the Western Slope.
