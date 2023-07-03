The nonprofit West Region Wildfire Council (WRWC) works with partners and citizens to reduce wildfire risk in west-central Colorado.

For years, free site visits have been available to residents of Ouray, San Miguel, Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties. A vegetation management cost-share program has also helped landowners to create defensible space.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?