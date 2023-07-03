The nonprofit West Region Wildfire Council (WRWC) works with partners and citizens to reduce wildfire risk in west-central Colorado.
For years, free site visits have been available to residents of Ouray, San Miguel, Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties. A vegetation management cost-share program has also helped landowners to create defensible space.
Now, in conjunction with the Baldy Mountain Landscape Resiliency and Habitat Improvement Project, WRWC will be offering free vegetation management to qualifying landowners within the Baldy Mountain Priority Area area for a limited time. This can involve reducing fire hazards around structures, thinning trees along driveways to increase safety, and more.
Landowners can see if they’re within WRWC’s Baldy Mountain Priority Area by visiting:https://cowildfire.org/baldyproject/. In general, the priority area is east of Highway 550 and goes from south of County Road 12 in Ridgway to south of Lake Lenore in Ouray. WRWC will also be mailing out letters to all landowners in the project area.
The first step in the process is for people to sign up for a free site visit with West Region Wildfire Council athttps://cowildfire.org/site-visit/. Those without internet access can call 970-316-7300.
During the site visit, a WRWC wildfire mitigation specialist or forester will come to the home or property to discuss site-specific wildfire risk and mitigation strategies, including home hardening and vegetative treatments.
The WRWC staff person will also determine the landowner’s eligibility to participate in the vegetation management program.
Eligible property owners will be invited and encouraged to submit a Project Participation Intent Form as soon as possible. The Round 1 deadline is Sept. 15, and the Round 2 deadline is June 3, 2024.
To learn more, come to the July 10 Baldy Mountain Project Open House. There will be a presentation from agency partners from 5 - 5:30 p.m. and an open house until 7 p.m. at the Ouray County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 22739 U.S. 550, Ridgway.
