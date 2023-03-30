Friends of Youth and Nature nabs outdoor equity program grant for under-served kids

Delta County students enjoy a day exploring and learning about the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest. (Courtesy photo/Paul Kimpling)

Friends of Youth and Nature received a nice-sized grant to boost its programs and activities that connect under-served Western Slope kids to nature and the outdoors.

The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program, or COEGP, awarded $67,180 to FOYAN. This grant specifically focuses on programs working to ensure that all Colorado’s youth enjoy equal access to our state parks, public lands and open spaces, and enjoy all the outdoor opportunities our state has to offer.



