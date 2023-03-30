Friends of Youth and Nature nabs outdoor equity program grant for under-served kids

Friends of Youth and Nature received a nice-sized grant to boost its programs and activities that connect under-served Western Slope kids to nature and the outdoors.
The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program, or COEGP, awarded $67,180 to FOYAN. This grant specifically focuses on programs working to ensure that all Colorado’s youth enjoy equal access to our state parks, public lands and open spaces, and enjoy all the outdoor opportunities our state has to offer.
FOYAN works with at-risk and low-income youth in Delta, Mesa, Montrose and Ouray counties, facilitating programs that involve environmental education and experiential outdoor opportunities for these youth.
The grant money will be allocated to FOYAN partners working together to develop resilient youth.
“We are fortunate to work with so many dedicated partners to bring outdoor opportunities together for our youth. We work closely with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Montrose Recreation Department, Partners, Families Plus, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, CASA Youth and Families Advocacy Services, Haven House for the Homeless, and Outer Range,” said Anita Evans, FOYAN chair.
“Published research has shown that outdoor recreation provides an array of benefits — particularly stress relief and the ability to restore senses of well-being which is so important for our youth today.”
Each partner will receive funding to provide outdoor opportunities for their program’s youth. These allocations include gear and gear upgrades for a free gear library, funding for staff, youth summer camp scholarships, transportation costs, and park passes.
The goal of the COEGP is to improve the lives and well-being of under-served youth and their families in Colorado, and in so doing, support healthier communities, outdoor opportunities for all, and an increase in stewardship for our natural resources.
