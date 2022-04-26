Friends of Youth and Nature named Southwest Region Partner of the Year

Friends of Youth and Nature, a group that promotes, supports and facilitates opportunities for youth and their families to go outside, has been honored with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region Partners in the Outdoors Award for 2022.
The award was announced at the annual Partners in the Outdoors conference April 19 in Vail. Friends of Youth and Nature was nominated by CPW’s Kirstin Copeland, manager of Ridgway State Park.
“Friends of Youth and Nature is a leader in outdoor experiences for youth in the Colorado counties of Montrose, Delta and Ouray,” Copeland said. “Friends of Youth and Nature staff are dedicated to bringing kids to the outdoors in collaboration with their community partners and work through their partnerships to better understand what the needs of the youth are so they can customize and accommodate a positive outdoor experience.”
Accepting the award on behalf of Friends of Youth and Nature was Board Chair and founder Anita Evans.
CPW’s SCORP and Strategic Plan aligns with Friends of Youth and Nature’s mission to connect people to the outdoors.
An example is a recent grant designed specifically for families associated with CASA and the Families Plus Organization out of Delta County to deliver access to outdoor equipment so underserved local communities have the ability to spend quality time outside and enjoy Colorado’s great outdoors.
In their nomination for Partner of the Year, Copeland said each Friends of Youth and Nature outing provides opportunities for youth to build knowledge, awareness and personal success in a nature setting through experiential learning.
“Through grant funding, Friends of Youth and Nature has removed obstacles, particularly for underserved youth,” Copeland said. “Their approach is to comprehensively plan and provide activities, including equipment, transportation and food as needed to foster a happy outdoor adventure.”
Friends of Youth and Nature have several funding partners and several community partners. Partnerships include CASA, Families Plus, Partners of Montrose, the Montrose Recreation District and Montrose School District, including the Outer Range Outdoor Campus.
