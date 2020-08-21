If you’re a parent or grandparent of school-age children, you’ve already thought about the difficulties your children will face in the coming school year.
Last school year was no walk in the park. With the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the country and world faced obstacles they couldn’t have imagined they would ever have to hurdle.
I’m not a parent, so I can’t possibly imagine the stress students and parents, alike, have as they walk into the unknown.
We know we will have some in-person instruction, but let’s be realistic — the future is more uncertain than ever, and students will likely have to adapt (multiple times) throughout the school year.
But more than the students, more than the parents, my heart breaks for the educators and staff who work in our public schools. They’re being asked to do an impossible job. In some cases, they don’t even know what they’re being asked to do.
My friend Dinah Irwin teaches social studies at Columbine Middle School. She is usually reserved on social media, but this week she spoke out with a message to the public at large. The theme of her post: Be patient with the schools and teachers, be aware, work hard and be kind.
She pointed out the tough work our schools are already putting in for the sake of the kids.
“Do you know how hard janitors are working to sanitize, and move desks and tables and bookshelves to make room for distancing?” she wrote as part of her Facebook post. “How hard cafeteria workers are striving to keep kids fed, safe, and keep their own jobs? How hard administrators are working to meet the needs of the district and their own building staff? How hard office staff is working to schedule students, direct families and deal with us (everyone else in the building, basically)? Need I even mention the teachers and support staff? AND SHOUT OUT TO COUNSELORS! DANG.”
She’s right. Our schools are doing their best as we look ahead, and some parents (as parents can do) are showing impatience. But we, as a community, should look at this as if we’re in it together, because we are.
Many teachers are being asked to go back out into public and teach during a pandemic. Many of those teachers are considered at-risk. As national media covers stories of teachers filling out their last will and testament, the reality isn’t far from that. All of this is to say more in-person instruction means higher chance of spreading the virus in our own community.
Other teachers are being asked to teach remotely — a safer but more difficult option. And the teachers are willing to put themselves at risk or navigate the problems that come with remote learning for the sake of the students. Our community hasn’t done enough to consider their fears and reservations.
So what can students, teachers and the community do to make this easier on everyone? Dinah has a few ideas:
•If you’re struggling navigating remote learning, reach out to a teacher for help.
•Those who have to go to work and whose children will learn remotely — ask for help. Dinah says there are solutions and that she and other teachers can work to help find them.
•No internet at home? There are plenty of solutions out there — ask for help.
•Need tutoring and can’t afford it? Reach out to your teacher(s) because they may know someone willing to do it for cheap or free.
I’ll add a couple ideas:
•Thank a teacher for all the hard work.
•Ask your teachers or schools how you can help. (They may not need help, but it can’t hurt to offer.)
•••
More than anything, Dinah (and all educators) are preaching patience. That’s what we need right now. Nobody has all the answers, and in many cases, the teacher knows about as much as the parents and students.
Teachers already do a (mostly) thankless job. And this year is going to make the job even more thankless.
Support our public schools, and we will all get through this together.
