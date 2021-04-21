FUNC Fest Paizley Park 2019

Phillip Lamar Jordan, lead singer of Paizley Park (A Prince tribute band, sings Friday night at Riverbottom Park as part of the annual FUNC Fest. 

 (Debra Funderwhite/ Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Staff Report

FUNC Fest is slated to be held in Riverbottom Park on Saturday June 12.

With Montrose County moving into green on the COVID dial, the City of Montrose consulted with Montrose County Public Health for approval to move ahead with the annual festival.

Unlike most years, the event will be held earlier in the summer and for one day instead of the two-day event Montrose is familiar with in order to avoid conflicting with already booked hotel reservations for other events.

There won’t be much infrastructure involved in setting up the event. Stands will be placed along the river area and behind the restroom structure in the park for attendees to sit while enjoying live music.

The city plans to provide local bands, “Made in Montrose” vendors and family-oriented activities.

Annual river sports competitions will be skipped this year in order to keep the festival a community event.

