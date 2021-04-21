Staff Report
FUNC Fest is slated to be held in Riverbottom Park on Saturday June 12.
With Montrose County moving into green on the COVID dial, the City of Montrose consulted with Montrose County Public Health for approval to move ahead with the annual festival.
Unlike most years, the event will be held earlier in the summer and for one day instead of the two-day event Montrose is familiar with in order to avoid conflicting with already booked hotel reservations for other events.
There won’t be much infrastructure involved in setting up the event. Stands will be placed along the river area and behind the restroom structure in the park for attendees to sit while enjoying live music.
The city plans to provide local bands, “Made in Montrose” vendors and family-oriented activities.
Annual river sports competitions will be skipped this year in order to keep the festival a community event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.