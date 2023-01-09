The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s  Agricultural Workforce Development Program (AWDP) is now accepting applications from businesses looking to hire interns for the 2023 growing season. 

“By providing paid, hands-on internships in agriculture, we’re helping more young people gain access to education and experience that will help them decide if they want to pursue a career in agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. 



