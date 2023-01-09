The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Workforce Development Program (AWDP) is now accepting applications from businesses looking to hire interns for the 2023 growing season.
“By providing paid, hands-on internships in agriculture, we’re helping more young people gain access to education and experience that will help them decide if they want to pursue a career in agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
“This program supports the development of future generations of farmers and ranchers, and supports ag business owners in training the next generation. ”
The AWDP provides financial incentives to Colorado farms, ranches, and agricultural businesses to hire interns and provide them with the hands-on training needed to begin a career in agriculture.
Qualified businesses may be reimbursed for up to 50 percent of the actual cost of hiring an intern, up to $5,000, in exchange for providing an educational experience to the intern.
Since the program was created in 2018, CDA has funded more than 75 internships at farms, ranches, and agricultural businesses across the state (25 in 2022 alone).
To apply, qualifying agricultural businesses must complete an online application found on CDA’s website (ag.colorado.gov/awdp). Applications are open now and will be accepted through Feb. 10. Applications received by the deadline will be evaluated by a team of reviewers, and award notices will be sent out late February.
Once businesses receiving funding are selected, CDA will publish a form for interns who are seeking an internship, so interested intern candidates can connect with them. Internship applications will be open in spring.
For more information on the AWDP, visit the AWDP page of the CDA website or contact Joanne Hernandez, CDA Grants Specialist, at joanne.hernandez@state.co.us.
