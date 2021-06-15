Fundraiser launched for workers whose vehicles were destroyed in hit-and-run by reportedly stolen van

As police continue seeking the driver of a reportedly stolen minivan that struck and wiped out several parked cars June 9, the victims’ supervisor has launched a fundraiser to help replace the vehicles.
The crash totaled four vehicles, each of which belonged to employees at the A&W/Long John Silver’s restaurant in the Humdinger’s Travel Plaza on North Townsend Avenue.
“All four of the employees have had to deal with the trauma of having their cars destroyed, but also with dealing with the financial loss it has caused them,” an A&W manager wrote as part of an appeal for donations on GoFundMe.
Money raised for the workers will go to cover their deductibles and loss of value in replacing the vehicles.
“With your help, it will allow these four young adults to get back into their normal lives. I know they will be ever so grateful for your support and for the support from our local community,” the GoFundMe narrative states.
To donate, visit gofundme.com and search under “4 employees cars totaled by hit and run driver” or go to tinyurl.com/humdingerfund to be redirected to the donation page.
Late afternoon on June 9, a speeding minivan crossed North Townsend Avenue, jumped the curb in front of Humdinger’s, and crashed into the four employee vehicles that were parked there, as their young owners worked inside. Witnesses said the driver left the scene on foot.
The Montrose Police Department had not located the suspected driver as of the afternoon of June 15. Chief Blaine Hall said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Delta. He did not immediately have information on the circumstances of the reported theft.
The vehicle, a tan or taupe colored minivan with “Parents of Olathe High Grad” written in white lettering on the driver’s side passenger window, was left at the scene.
“We are continuing to follow up on leads with the community’s help,” Hall said.
Anyone with information can call dispatch at 970-249-9110. To make an anonymous report, call Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; use the phone app P3Tips, or visit P3Tips.com.
