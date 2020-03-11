What do you get when you mix animal lovers, fashion and film festivals? The Third Annual Furry Flicks & Fashion event on March 14 at the 4-H Event Center in Ridgway.
Furry Flicks is Second Chance Humane Society’s mash up of its popular Wine & Whiskers and the mission-driven Bow Wow Film Festival. This is a fun-filled event that has quite literally "gone to the dogs" while celebrating Second Chance’s 26-year anniversary.
Furry Flicks & Fashion includes silent and live auctions with unique offerings to bid on while enjoying tasty nibbles during Yappy Hour. A fashion show featuring Second Chance shelter dogs and Wine & Whiskers alumni will display some fun doggie couture and infuse energy into the evenings fundraising goal. “This year we are mashing things up even more — our live auction will be infused with dogs, Super Models and music — an event you will be kicking yourself for missing” said Second Chance executive director Kelly Goodin.
The evening will also feature the best selections from the 2019-2020 Bow Wow Film Festival, a traveling film festival of jury selected dog-centric short films “for the love of dog.” Second Chance has been bringing Bow Wow to the region for the past five years sharing films that inspire and bring joy to animal lovers of all kinds.
Furry Flicks & Fashion takes place Saturday, March 14 from 5:30 -9 p.m. Tickets, available at bowwowfilmfest.org, are priced at $15 for adults and $12 for kids under 12 (purchase by today). At the door, tickets are $20 for adults or $15 for youngsters. As this year’s event is lucky enough to fall on St. Patty’s Day weekend prizes are available to the greenest of guests. Arrive by 6 p.m. and adults get one free drink ticket for beer, wine or Tito’s handmade vodka.
“Furry Flicks & Fashion is a uniquely fun event for this region that embraces our mission and allows us to thank our community that supports us. It also offers a reminder as to why pets are so important to our lives,” Goodin said.
This year, a portion of the funds raised during this event will fund Second Chance’s new Living Better Together program, providing support for low-income families in keeping their pets happy and healthy for their lifetimes. Pet parents can get free wellness checks and an array of other discounted services for their pets such as vaccinations, spay/neuter, micro-chipping and even dental cleanings.
To learn more about Furry Flicks or Living Better Together call the Second Chance Shelter at 970-626-2273. The Second Chance website, adoptmountainpets.org, also details the organization’s mission, life-saving programs and services, and profiles its adoptable pets.
