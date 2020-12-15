Due to the effects from the pandemic, the festive Garden of Lights tradition in Montrose is being tweaked, at least for December. With cases rising and the county still in orange (high risk) on the state’s dial dashboard, the walk through the garden has been canceled.
“See you next year! The Gardens appreciate everyone’s support and understanding as we get through these unprecedented times,” the organization said in a Facebook update.
However, residents interested in catching the bright displays aren’t out of luck. Montrose Botanical Society volunteers have been hard at work lately to place displays throughout the garden, so from Dec. 18 through Dec. 26, locals can drive on Pavilion Drive (next to the Pavilion) and catch a glimpse of the lights with a slow drive-by.
The lights will be lit throughout that week from 5 — 9 p.m., except on Christmas Eve (when the lights will stay on all night) as part of the city’s “Tour of Lights” weeks-long event, which started Dec. 11.
February may hold a better opportunity to view the lights from the inside. The Montrose Botanical Society Board, at the end of January, will discuss and review the county’s local dial status and decide whether it’s appropriate to hold the event from the inside with walkthroughs.
Originally, the board was unable to host the event as its usually conducted with county restrictions in place, and pivoted to a “stay-in-your-car” event — a group would park their car near the entrance and be signaled for their chance to tour the garden, where Gnome Mountain and the Tunnel of Lights awaited them — but it has been shuttered with the safety of the community in mind, Montrose Botanical Society President Lorraine Shide said.
Instead, locals, with a watchful eye, can catch a glimpse of the displays set on the farthest side of the garden from Pavilion Drive. On the fence adjacent to Pavilion Drive, an array of decorations will be lit, including a Christmas tipi, wrapped in lights, that was set up by the Colorado Yurt Company.
Though in-walkthroughs of the garden were scrapped for December, the board had support from City of Montrose Grant Coordinator Kendall Cramer. A COVID Cares mini-grant, for nonprofits in Montrose, helped fund numerous portions of the event, including plexiglass for the “CO-HO-HO-VID” Santa sled setup, part of the in-person tour.
“We really want to thank the city for doing that,” Shide said.
Though the board had planned to hold the Garden of Lights event with modifications, it had already been heavily altered. Removed where the horse drawn hayrides, a popular portion of the event, and the opportunity to grab hot cocoa, among other items.
The event wasn’t the only popular tradition in Montrose to be modified or canceled because of restrictions due to the pandemic. The city announced the in-person Parade of Lights celebration was canceled, and pivoted to a “All is Bright” celebration, a month-long series of events, including “Light Your Night,” “Tour of Lights,” “Letters to Santa” and four Small Business Saturdays.
