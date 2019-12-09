A gas leak of unknown origin led to the Montrose Walmart store being evacuated Monday morning, and arriving shoppers were turned away.
The Montrose Fire Protection District and Black Hills Energy responded, along with the Montrose Police Department.
The leak was detected at approximately 11 a.m.
“I was shopping when they came over the (public address) system,” customer Karen Wallice told the Montrose Daily Press at about 11:30 a.m., as she waited patiently to be let back in and access her full cart.
“I started walking to the exit and then I saw policemen going down the middle aisles. That kind of worried me because, shooters. But then you think they’re not going to tell you to exit if there’s a shooter in there, because then you’re all kind of concentrated in one spot.”
Wallice left, not knowing what was happening and joked that: “if it’s a shooter, I was going to go back in and beat the sucker, because I was almost done shopping.”
Once she was outside, employees said there was a gas leak, Wallice said.
“Nobody was crazy. It was all nice and smooth. Nobody was running or knocking people over or anything. With the shootings in the Walmarts and all this other stuff going around, there was no panic.”
Wallice waited in her car in a sparsely occupied parking lot that is usually packed, especially just a few weeks before Christmas.
Across the lot from her, another woman patiently waited for the store to reopen, so she could complete a transaction involving sentimental photos. The woman chalked it up to the luck of a Monday.
Store employees stood by both entrances and were positioned at the store’s South Townsend Avenue entrance to intercept people arriving. Employees tried to walk out to cars as they pulled in, to spare customers a trip to the door.
The MFPD stationed an engine at one of the store’s entrances, along with vehicles from Black Hills Energy gas company. Earlier, police vehicles blocked the rear lot entrance.
Further information about the reported gas leak was not immediately available.
