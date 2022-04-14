The Gayle Clarke Memorial Scholarship in collaboration with The Montrose County Democratic Party is still accepting applications for the scholarship. Graduating Montrose County High School seniors are eligible.
Clarke was known for her exceptional character, integrity, hard work and an ardent belief in giving back to the community by volunteering. She was a lifelong Democrat and was instrumental to the Montrose County Democratic Party and the Jane Jeffersons. She had a passion for knowledge and education and had a strong belief in the standards of the democratic process. She was a leader, organizer, mediator, mentor, and friend to all.
The annual scholarship was established to reward and encourage graduating seniors in Montrose County each year who are demonstrating both democratic ideals and active involvement in their community and school. The scholarships will be awarded to the deserving students who put forth strong effort scholastically, give back to their community through community service and show leadership and dedication through involvement in extracurricular activities.
The first-place winner is awarded a $2,000 scholarship and the second-place winner is awarded a $1,000 scholarship. These are non-renewable scholarships. These scholarships may be used at any university, community college, or vocational school.
