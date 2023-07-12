Get FUNC-y: Fun on the Uncompahgre Fest returns in August

Homestead Circus Productions stilt walkers take in the view as a river surfer enjoys the river at last year's FUNC Fest. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Water sports enthusiasts, competitors, and the fun-loving Montrose community are invited to enjoy the Eighth Annual FUNC Fest (Fun on the UNCompahgre River Festival) at the Montrose Water Sports Park, WSP, in Riverbottom Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug.13.

FUNC Fest is one of the City of Montrose’s premier summer events designed to showcase and celebrate the WSP, which is one of the largest whitewater parks in the American West. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?