Get pretty in pink: 'Pink People' costume contest adds style to Bosom Buddies annual walk

People rocked the pink during last year's annual Bosom Buddies walk/run for breast cancer support. (Patti Powel/Special to the MDP)

Pink never goes out of style according to Bosom Buddies President Phyllis Wiesner. “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Bosom Buddies Annual Walk/Run on Oct. 8, we have added a Pink People Costume Contest. So, pile on the pink and come out and support us,” she said.

Bosom Buddies will start sign-ups for the costume contest when the doors open at 8 a.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. The contest will be set up like a fashion show according to Denise Distel, Bosom Buddies Walk chairperson.



