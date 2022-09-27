Get pretty in pink: 'Pink People' costume contest adds style to Bosom Buddies annual walk

Pink never goes out of style according to Bosom Buddies President Phyllis Wiesner. “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Bosom Buddies Annual Walk/Run on Oct. 8, we have added a Pink People Costume Contest. So, pile on the pink and come out and support us,” she said.
Bosom Buddies will start sign-ups for the costume contest when the doors open at 8 a.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. The contest will be set up like a fashion show according to Denise Distel, Bosom Buddies Walk chairperson.
“After the opening ceremonies and the Pooches In Pink Parade, our DJ will turn the microphone over to Kimberly McGehee, owner of SheShe Boutique,” said Distel. “Kimberly will introduce each contestant and describe their outfits as if they are walking the runway.”
“In most fashion shows, I focus on how an outfit flatters the wearer, but on walk day, I’ll be judging on how pink looks good on everyone,” laughed McGehee. “There’s no such thing as too much pink when it comes to supporting Bosom Buddies.”
Most people wear pink to the annual walk. “Every year, we get some amazing costumes and, this year, one of our supporters will win a gift certificate from SheShe Boutique,” Wiesner said.
October was designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1985 with former First Lady Betty Ford, a breast cancer survivor herself, speaking at a national event. Pink and especially pink ribbons became the international symbol for breast cancer awareness in the 1990s.
Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado serves the residents of Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel Counties by giving financial medical assistance for diagnostic procedures such as 3D mammograms at Montrose Regional Health to those who qualify.
“Early detection is so important in fighting this disease,” said Wiesner. “We want our 30th Annual Walk/Run to be fun and hope it encourages everyone to perform a monthly self-check and talk with their health care provider.”
To register for the 30th Annual Walk/Run and for more information on the services offered by Bosom Buddies, visit www.bosombuddiesswc.org.
