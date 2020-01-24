Cyclists
Buy Now

Cyclist (from left to right) Kaye Hotsenpiller, Sarah Nielson and Joy French were prepared to ride from Hilltop’s office to Baldridge Park in 2017 as a part of Bike-to-Work Day alongside co-worker Penelope Powell (not pictured). 

 (Andrew Kiser/Montrose Daily Press)

Local advocates and the City of Montrose are encouraging Montrose residents to bundle up and try bicycling to work on Winter Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Ride your bike to work (or wherever you are going that day) and enjoy a free hot breakfast at the Montrose Visitor Center (107 S. Cascade Ave.). Breakfast burritos and coffee will be served from 6:30 a.m. - 9 a.m., hosted by the Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance (MABA), the City of Montrose and Proximity Space.

If you miss the morning events, stop by the Love Your Bike Party at 2 Rascals Brewing Co. (147 N 1st St.) from 4:30 pm to 7 p.m. There will be a bike tube changing competition, a photo booth and more fun hosted by MABA, COPMOBA and Bicycle Outfitters. Local experts will be on hand to give you tips on how to show your bike some love this winter.

“The popularity of Bike to Work Day has been growing tremendously over the past few years,” said MABA Executive Director Tammy Zamoyski.

“It has been a great way to encourage members of our community to enjoy an active, healthy commute year round. Biking is fun, but at the end of the day, it’s really benefiting your health and the environment.”

Tags

Load comments