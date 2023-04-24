Bike and Roll to School Day, traditionally known as Bike to School Day, has been expanded this year to acknowledge the numerous modes of active transportation on wheels.
It is also an opportunity to establish and promote safe routes and commuting to and from school. It also lays a foundation of sustainable practices that allow students and whole communities to do so.
While Bike and Roll to School Day officially takes place on May 3, every day in May welcomes celebration.
Organizers are encouraged to register their school at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, safe transportation. Registrations also assist Colorado’s ranking among other participating states.
For this event, CDOT is providing Bike to School Day stickers in English and Spanish on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional resources and ideas, including downloadable posters in English and Spanish, are available on the CDOT’s Safe Routes to School website at www.codot.gov/programs/bikeped/safe-routes.
Colorado Safe Routes to School is a statewide program of the Colorado Department of Transportation. It works to create and promote safe, accessible, and fun opportunities for kids to walk and bike to and from school.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone