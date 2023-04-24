Bike and Roll to School Day, traditionally known as Bike to School Day, has been expanded this year to acknowledge the numerous modes of active transportation on wheels.

It is also an opportunity to establish and promote safe routes and commuting to and from school. It also lays a foundation of sustainable practices that allow students and whole communities to do so.



