Looking for the inside scoop on local summer events? Join The Forum on Wednesday, May 17, rom 8 - 9 a.m. to hear what goes into to planning and presenting some of the best summer fun on the Western Slope.
The city will announce Fourth of July festivities and FUNC Fest: Fun on the Uncompahgre river festival plans. The county will bring information about this summer's Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: Where Good Things are Growing. Local nonprofit Montrose Summer Music Series will share its secret to bringing big-name talent to Montrose for free concerts each month of the summer. And a new weekly summer event has just been announced by local downtown businesses; they'll join us to explain how they put together the Montrose Downtown Passport program.
These are just a few of the events happening this summer — the Forum will also take a peek at the Visit Montrose Events calendar to preview additional opportunities for summer fun.
The Forum is free. It meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue in Montrose.
