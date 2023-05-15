Looking for the inside scoop on local summer events? Join The Forum on Wednesday, May 17, rom 8 - 9 a.m. to hear what goes into to planning and presenting some of the best summer fun on the Western Slope.

The city will announce Fourth of July festivities and FUNC Fest: Fun on the Uncompahgre river festival plans. The county will bring information about this summer's Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: Where Good Things are Growing. Local nonprofit Montrose Summer Music Series will share its secret to bringing big-name talent to Montrose for free concerts each month of the summer. And a new weekly summer event has just been announced by local downtown businesses; they'll join us to explain how they put together the Montrose Downtown Passport program.



