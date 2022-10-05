Geyser Systems in running for state award

Staff Report
A Montrose company is among the 10 finalists for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Colorado competition.
Geyser Systems made the short list for its portable shower and cleaning system, designed for outdoor use. The innovative hot portable shower is described as 10 times more efficient than traditional camping showers and is touted as having saved 1.4 million gallons of water.
The shower is made right here in Montrose and is sold at REI Co-op and Camping World stores.
The Coolest Thing Made in Colorado highlights manufacturing and showcases many products made in the state, or manufactured in a Colorado-based facility .Businesses were previously nominated through an online process and the contest allowed self-nominations; however, nominees were not allowed to use advertising to promote their product in the contest.
The top 10 finalists were chosen by an independent selection committee who reviewed and assessed each nomination. The finalists will be honored at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon on Oct. 20, where the Coolest Thing winner will be announced.
The chamber will also announce special categories of winners, including a “People’s Choice” award based on an online voting tool that will launch one week prior to the awards ceremony.
“Colorado manufacturers are job creators and innovators, shaping our state’s economy and communities,” said Colorado Chamber president and CEO Loren Furman, in a news release announcing the finalists.
“These finalists underscore the wide variety of dynamic Colorado-made products across the state, from medical devices to outdoor gear and more. Please join us in congratulating our top 10!”
In addition to Geyser Systems, this year’s nominees are:
ACES Ejection Seat by Collins Aerospace, Colorado Springs
Beer Darts Set by Beer Darts Company, Summit County
Handmade Skis by Meier Skis, Denver
Hemplime Insulation by Hemp Building Company, Longmont
Marble Vodka 80 by Marble Distilling Company, Marble
Point Digit by Point Designs, Lafayette
SunSpring Hybrid by Innovative Water Technologies, Rocky Ford
Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System by ZimVie Spine, Westminster
Wad-Free for Bed Sheets by Brayniacs LLC, Englewood.
