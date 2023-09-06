Gibson named new Colorado Poet Laureate

Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson reads to Gov. Jared Polis and others in attendance at the announcement ceremony for their new role on Wednesday. (Governor's Office/Facebook)

Andrea Gibson has been named Colorado’s new Poet Laureate.

Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced the selection Wednesday; Gibson succeeds Bobby LeFebre in the role. Gibson, a Boulder-based queer activist, author, and slam poet will serve as Poet Laureate for two years. 



