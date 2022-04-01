Girl, 5, dies of undetermined causes; family and friends raise funds for grieving Montrose dad

Friends of a Montrose man are raising money to help him pay for something no parent should have to even contemplate: a funeral for his 5-year-old daughter.
Annika Mae Sandoval Leonard was the daughter of Brian Sandoval of Montrose.
“Her mom loved her, I loved her, and she was the brightest angel in the room,” Sandoval said Friday. “Everyone was her friend and she was an amazing little girl.”
Annika Mae was found deceased on March 29 in the Cortez-area home she shared with her mother and grandparents, Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin said.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined. An autopsy was conducted; toxicology reports are pending.
“It’s going to be a slow process on this one. We just don’t know anything at this point,” Montezuma County Coroner George Deavers said.
After the shocking news, Sandoval’s family and friends launched a Go Fund Me, with a goal of $15,000. Also, Colorado Boy Pizzeria and Brewery in Montrose will be hosting a tap night April 6 and donating the proceeds to the Sandoval family.
“This unexpected tragedy has devastated our family and most importantly has shook my cousin, Brian Sandoval, to his core,” Go Fund Me organizer Yesenia Rosa said on the fundraiser’s page. “Anyone who knows Brian understands how much he loved spending time with his daughter.”
The Go Fund Me page can be found at gofundme.com by searching under “Help our Sandoval Family with Burial Costs.”
Colorado Boy’s tap night is April 6 at 320 E. Main St., Montrose, from 4 p.m. until closing.
The service industry in Montrose tends to be a small, connected group, tap night organizer Victoria Cornejo of Colorado Boy said.
“Brian is a pretty close friend of mine. It was kind of a hard hit for a lot of use who are friends with him,” she said. Cornejo became friends with Sandoval through their mutual work in the bar and restaurant industry.
“It’s devastating, obviously. He’s a hardworking dad. He’s really worked his butt off to take care of his girl. It’s tough for any parent to have to go through that (a death).”
A portion of sales during tap night next Wednesday will go to Sandoval.
“Whatever we can do to help,” said Cornejo. “I want him to be able to take time off work and be able to grieve,” she said.
“Even coming down and having a beer would help. Anything helps. If you can’t make it to tap night, there is a Go Fund Me page. Anyone who can help can donate to the Go Fund Me to help Brian out a little bit,” Cornejo said.
Nowlin said the child’s death is being investigated as a homicide — because that is standard procedure when a person who is not under the care of physician or similar provider passes away.
“It might not end up being that way. You have to start off with the most serious and keep all your options with wide vision and not be tunnel-visioned about anything,” he said.
A 911 call reporting Annika Mae was not breathing brought deputies to the child’s home on County Road 20, northwest Cortez, at about 10:30 a.m. March 29.
Nowlin said the girl’s mother was found in need of medical attention and was ultimately flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction; he said she has since been released.
Tragically, deputies could not save Annika Mae, the sheriff said.
“She had been deceased for several hours. We’re treating this as a homicide as we do all unattended deaths until proven otherwise,” Nowlin said.
An unattended death investigation does not mean a homicide will be confirmed or that any criminal conduct took place.
“We don’t know what the cause or manner of death is right now. Everything is being looked at,” Nowlin reiterated. “ … We are going to find the answers to all of these questions. This is real disturbing for all of us.”
The investigation is “just going to take some time,” Nowlin said.
“But we’ll get it all. What a loss for everybody. It really is sad,” he said.
