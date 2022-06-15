Give a flag, get a flag: County offers flag replacement for worn-out banners

Residents place rows of flags at the historic Montrose County courthouse last year in honor of the memories of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Montrose County recently implemented a program through which people can turn in worn or tattered U.S. flags for a dignified retirement and, in exchange, receive a new flag (while supplies last). (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
Montrose County and the Montrose County Veteran Services officer have established a flag replacement program.
In honor of Flag Day, which was June 14, the county’s program allows people to retire their old flags through the flag disposal box at 949 N. Second St. and receive a new 3-by-5-foot Old Glory while supplies last.
“To me the flag is a symbol of freedom — the freedom that we all enjoy because of the men and women who have given their all and those who continue to serve our country and defend our freedoms,” said County Commissioner Rash, a U.S. Navy veteran. “Flying a U.S. flag is a way to honor not only our nation, but the men and women who have sacrificed for our country.”
Veteran Services Officer Sheldon Smith noted that exceptional winds over the past few months have created more wear and tear on people’s flags.
“This program is a great way to encourage individuals to properly dispose of their flag and to continue to see the stars and stripes flying high in Montrose County,” he said.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establish a national Flag Day on June 14. Congressional legislation designating that date as the national Flag Day was signed into the law by President Harry Truman in 1949; the legislation also called upon the president to issue a flag day proclamation every year.
Community members may bring tattered or worn flags to drop off for a proper disposal. According to the U.S. Flag Code, individuals should look for fraying on the edges of the flag —the flag should be retired prior to fraying beyond 1.25 times the height of a single stripe on the flag; fading colors; holes; or a stain that cannot be cleaned.
Flags collected by Montrose County are respectfully retired by volunteers through Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.
