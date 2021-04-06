The City of Montrose has a new mayor as Councilor Doug Glaspell was elevated from mayor pro-tem during the city council's regular meeting Tuesday evening. Glaspell was chosen by fellow city councilors to succeed Barbara Bynum for the 2021-2022 mayoral term.
Councilor Dave Frank was selected by the council to become the new mayor pro-tem.
The annual mayor selection took place Tuesday evening during the council's regular meeting, with the public attending via the Zoom platform due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Each council member submits a paper ballot with their nominations to the city clerk, who then confirms the ballots with the city attorney. The term of mayor is 12 months.
Glaspell then thanked Bynum for her service over the past 12 months and presented a plaque recognizing her tenure as mayor.
"(Barbara) has been helping this community ever since she got here," Glaspell said. “And this last year has really been a roller coaster.”
Although city councilors are elected by the public to fill four district seats and an at-large seat, the mayor and mayor pro-tem are selected by the council as defined by the City Charter as a home rule municipality under the Colorado Constitution.
Glaspell was elected to the council in 2018 and is serving a four-year term that ends in 2022.
Glaspell thanked Bynum for her work as mayor over the past 12 months, mentioning her leadership on many civic issues.
