Debby Campbell, left, and her Ridgway host Ninah Hunter flip through the pages of ‘True Grit: A 50-Year Tribute,’ in 2019. Campbell, the daughter of the legendary Glen Campbell and a world-class performer in her own right, is returning to Ridgway this weekend for Old West Fest. (MDP/file photo)
Debby Campbell, Glen Campbell’s eldest daughter, comes to Ridgway for a memorable encore performance of inspiring country music featuring many of her father’s most popular songs.
Debby Campbell is performing as part of Ridgway’s popular Old West Fest, which returns this weekend, Sept. 24.
Campbell is an accomplished singer with her own career, having toured more than 24 years throughout the world. She has performed at the Roy Clark Theatre in Branson, Missouri, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and countless other venues.
“Debby was last in Ridgway for the 2019 True Grit 50th Anniversary celebration and had such a good time that she always wanted to return,” said Eve Becker-Doyle, president of the Ridgway Western Heritage Society, the event organizer.
The matinee performance will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Ouray County Events Center Barn, corner of US 550 and Colorado 62. Tickets will be sold at the door or at the West Fest headquarters booth from noon to 3 p.m. The booth will be found between the Ouray County Ranch History Museum and the Ridgway Railway Museum along Railroad Street in Ridgway.
Admission is $15, but children age 11 and under are free. The first 50 attendees will receive a free West Fest T-shirt.
The Ranch History Museum will have a variety of special demonstrations and an exhibit on the filming of How the West Was Won, some of which was done in the Ridgway area. The Railroad Museum will be offering free rides and the locally-famous “Galloping Goose.” The heritage society will also offer a special walking tour to True Grit filming locations at 2 pm beginning at the Hartwell Park gazebo. (Adults $10.)
Glen Campbell has a strong connection to Montrose as told in the locally-produced book “True Grit: A 50 Year Tribute.” Then-Montrose County Sheriff Lewis Howlett and family befriended the singer, having him over for home-cooked dinners while he co-starred in the True Grit movie filmed in 1968. Many of the cast and crew stayed in Montrose motels. Howlett also took Glen to his cabin near Gunnison to go fishing and the two men kept in touch until Howlett died in 2012.
“We have only a few copies left of this outstanding book and we will offer them for sale at the concert,” said Edward Bovy, the book’s editor.
