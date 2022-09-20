Glen Campbell tribute concert highlights West Fest in Ridgway

Debby Campbell, left, and her Ridgway host Ninah Hunter flip through the pages of ‘True Grit: A 50-Year Tribute,’ in 2019. Campbell, the daughter of the legendary Glen Campbell and a world-class performer in her own right, is returning to Ridgway this weekend for Old West Fest. (MDP/file photo)

Debby Campbell, Glen Campbell’s eldest daughter, comes to Ridgway for a memorable encore performance of inspiring country music featuring many of her father’s most popular songs.

Debby Campbell is performing as part of Ridgway’s popular Old West Fest, which returns this weekend, Sept. 24.



