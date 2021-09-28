The Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct two nighttime closures of the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon for safety and schedule-critical work.
The work is scheduled tomorrow night, Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be affected and will remain open.
The work is essential for crews to be able to rebuild the eastbound retaining wall that supports the eastbound lanes. Crews will be able to safely work more quickly without traffic on eastbound lanes, which is important for reaching the goal of having all lanes open by Thanksgiving. The overnight closures on Wednesday and Friday will require eastbound travelers to use the recommended northern alternate route (more information below). The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116/Glenwood Springs.
• Although westbound will remain open, motorists should anticipate a permanent one lane closure at mile point 123.5. westbound the closure is a half-mile long.
• Several night closures are identified in the contract in order to perform safety critical work that would be difficult to perform under live traffic. Those closures will impact one direction of travel at a time.
• It is imperative for motorists to drive the posted speed limit through the work zone and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
On July 29 and 31 of this year, the canyon was impacted by several major materials slides, including mudslides. The debris did considerable damage to the interstate at Mile Point 123.5, known as Blue Gulch.
Motorists traveling eastbound are encouraged to utilize the alternate route (please see map below). That route is Colorado 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down Colorado 9 to Silverthorne.
