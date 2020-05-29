The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) encourages travelers to plan for traffic holds on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon during the week of June 1.
Holds will allow CDOT and contract partner Casper Electric to stage equipment to do the necessary work for the No Name Tunnel control center and new lighting system for the No Name Tunnel lighting replacement project.
Traffic holds will also allow for work to be completed by construction crews with the Glenwood Canyon surface improvement project. Please see below for more information about both projects.
TRAVEL IMPACTS
• Westbound travelers should be prepared for 30 minute delays during work hours until mid-June. Delays will be intermittent. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Eastbound motorists on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon should plan for single 20 minute traffic holds on June 1 and June 8. One traffic hold is planned for each day. The holds will take place at the east entrance of No Name Tunnel and are anticipated to take place between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
• Eastbound and westbound motorists should plan for a single lane of traffic in each direction, in a head-to-head detour, between Hanging Lake Tunnel (Mile Point 125) and No Name Tunnel (MP 117.6). This detour will be in place through October.
Delay times will vary depending on travel volumes in the canyon. Plan for an additional 30 minutes to your travel time. On weekdays, travel times between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero have averaged between 25-35 minutes. Motorists should anticipate that travel times will get longer, especially on the weekends (Friday-Sunday), as more cars return to roadways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To hear approximate travel times, call 970-618-5379. To view live road cameras, visit COTrip.org.
Motorists should use both lanes to the merge point, also called a zipper merge. Please be aware of posted speed limits throughout work zones, to keep both fellow motorists and crews safe.
PROJECT INFORMATION
I-70 No Name Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project
As part of CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety initiative, this construction season crews are working on the westbound tunnel removing and replacing antiquated lighting controls and fixtures with new LED fixtures with a remote controllable lighting system. The new lighting system will be tied into the Hanging Lake Tunnel Operations Center so the lighting can be monitored and controlled by personnel in the Hanging Lake Tunnel. The updated lighting will use less power while allowing more light for the traveling public to have better visibility during the day and night.
Additional work will consist of:
• Slotted drain installation for storm water management.
• Removal of old lighting system and installation of new lighting system.
• Programming and integration of lighting control center.
The multi-year project began April 2020 and has an anticipated completion date of January 2022.
For more information: 970-456-1704; lightingreplacement@gmail.com, or https://www.codot.gov/projects/i70-nonametunnellighting.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Surface Improvements Project
This eight-month improvement project includes resurfacing I-70 with a placement of thin bonded polyester concrete overlay, replacement of bridge joints and bearings, new pavement markings and ADA ramp improvements at rest areas. Construction will occur within approximately 6.2 miles on I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon, from mile point 116 to MP 133.
Polyester concrete overlay is the primary construction activity for this project. Upgrading this section of roadway will minimize the need for annual repairs as this road surface application is more durable and has a significantly longer lifespan than asphalt. This project will provide an improved driving surface and help ensure the longevity and safety of our infrastructure.
The project is scheduled to be complete in October.
