The Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon recreation path is closed for the 2021 season. The seasonal closure is in place from No Name (Exit 119) to the Dotsero trailhead (Exit 133), and went into effect on Saturday, Dec. 11. The eastern section of the path had already been closed due to damage caused by mudslides and material flows in summer 2021. The recreation path usually reopens in the spring.
No Name Rest Area (Exit 119), Grizzly Creek Rest Area (Exit 121) Rest Area and the Shoshone Power Plant (Exit 123) are open. The Hanging Lake Rest Area (Exit 125) and Bair Ranch Rest Area (Exit 129) are closed. Motorists planning to travel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon should regularly check road conditions on COtrip.org and weather forecasts. Rest area information is also available at COtrip.org. Hanging Lake trail continues to be closed, with more information available at https://visitglenwood.com/hanginglake.
The recreation path closure will not affect ongoing recovery work in Glenwood Canyon. Crews are repairing I-70 at Mile Point 123.5 (Blue Gulch), removing loose rock above I-70, repairing rockfall fencing and removing material from the Colorado River. The work is in preparation for potentially more slides in spring 2022. Project information is available at:
