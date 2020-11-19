The community is invited to a Peace for All Nations ceremony at noon Sunday, Nov. 22, at the peace pole in Ute Indian Park. Masks and social distancing are required. The current peace pole, placed in 2007, will be replaced due to its age and condition.
Ute Indian Park is located across Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum, where the Peace for All Nations ceremony will be held in the event of inclement weather. Info: 970-252-0908.
