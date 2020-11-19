Montrose to host Global Peace Pole Day

Montrose turns out for the dedication of the peace pole at Ute Indian Park in 2007. On Nov. 22, the site hosts the inaugural Peace Pole Day, with a Peace for All Nations ceremony at noon. 

The community is invited to a Peace for All Nations ceremony at noon Sunday, Nov. 22, at the peace pole in Ute Indian Park. Masks and social distancing are required. The current peace pole, placed in 2007, will be replaced due to its age and condition.

Ute Indian Park is located across Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum, where the Peace for All Nations ceremony will be held in the event of inclement weather. Info: 970-252-0908.

