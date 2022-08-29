Purchase Access

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, in coordination with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety initiated a removal action at the abandoned/inactive Irene Mine Site in Ouray County. This action involves the cleanup and disposal of lead-contaminated soil and waste rock on Federal land and is expected to be completed in September.

The site encompasses approximately 2 acres of land within the boundaries of the GMUG. The site is accessible from U.S. 550, at the Richmond Pass Trailhead. The site consists of three piles of hazardous mine waste and a collapsed, seeping adit.



