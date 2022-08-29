The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, in coordination with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety initiated a removal action at the abandoned/inactive Irene Mine Site in Ouray County. This action involves the cleanup and disposal of lead-contaminated soil and waste rock on Federal land and is expected to be completed in September.
The site encompasses approximately 2 acres of land within the boundaries of the GMUG. The site is accessible from U.S. 550, at the Richmond Pass Trailhead. The site consists of three piles of hazardous mine waste and a collapsed, seeping adit.
The removal action includes removing and consolidating hazardous waste materials into an on-site repository. The repository will be lined with an impermeable liner and capped with native rock. All disturbed areas will be revegetated. The on-site repository is limited to waste material located on-site only. Hydrologic controls will be constructed to divert precipitation runoff away from the repository and to control adit seepage. This action also includes trailhead and parking area improvements.
The administrative record is a file which includes all documents upon which the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has based its decision to conduct a removal action at the Site.
The Forest Service encourages community members to review the administrative record and submit written comments during the 30-day comment period, beginning on the publication date of this notice and ending 30 calendar-days later. Copies of the Administrative Record for this removal action will be available for public review at the GMUG National Forests Supervisor’s Office during regular business hours.
Written comments
Mail: GMUG National Forests Supervisor’s Office, Attn: Bryan Barrett –Irene Mine Administrative Record Project Comments, 2250 South Main Street, Delta, CO 81416.
