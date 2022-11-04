Special to the MDP
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be looking for an opportunity to initiate the burning of slash piles over the next few months.
Special to the MDP
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be looking for an opportunity to initiate the burning of slash piles over the next few months.
The slash piles are the result of multiple timber sales, fuels reductions and hazardous tree removal projects. Pile burning will begin as early as November when there is sufficient snow or rain present to prevent fire spread and will continue as long as conditions allow.
Slash piles have been created to remove debris and vegetation (fuels) to help reduce the risk of larger wildfires. The piles are burned in project areas where other means of disposal were not feasible.
Forest thinning projects improve forest health and wildlife habitat and reduce the risk of wildfire near private residences and other infrastructure. Implementing prescribed fire is a critical part of reducing the risk of wildfire to communities and improving forest health conditions.
The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services if smoke is visible in specific burn areas. Slash piles areas and possible dates will be posted on the GMUG Fire Info Facebook page.
Prescribed fire is only implemented under very specific environmental conditions (e.g., wind speed, relative humidity, smoke dispersion).
Prescribed fires are conducted by trained fire managers with a strong understanding of fire behavior and years of on-the-ground experience. These prescribed burns will only be implemented when pre-identified firefighting resources are available to support safe operations. Fire managers will staff the fire until it is deemed secure and patrol the prescribed fire until it is declared out.
The safety of firefighters and the public are the most important factors considered when planning prescribed fires. Burning will only occur when all conditions of the state-issued smoke permit are met.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.