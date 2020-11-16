Fire Management Officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley and Paonia Ranger Districts have announced plans to burn slash piles over the next few months. Most of the pile burns will occur between November through December, pending favorable weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.
The safety of firefighters, and the public are the most important factors considered when planning prescribed fires. Fire managers have obtained smoke permits from the State of Colorado for each of the planned pile burns. For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, please visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Slash piles were built to remove debris and vegetation (fuels) to help reduce the risk of larger wildfires. The piles are burned in project areas where other means of disposal were not feasible. The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services if smoke is visible in specific burn areas. Slash piles are in the following areas: Grand Mesa Timber Sale, Hay Park, Lands End.
