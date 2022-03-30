The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests welcome the arrival of Destiny Chapman as the new acting deputy forest supervisor on a 120-day temporary assignment. Tony Edwards, GMUG deputy forest supervisor recently accepted a 120-day temporary assignment for the Los Padres National Forest in California.
Chapman joins the GMUG from the San Carlos Ranger District of the Pike–San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC), Canon City, where she’s served as the district ranger for three years. Before serving as district danger, Chapman was the PSICC’s Administrative Officer for nine years located at the Forest Headquarters in Pueblo.
“I am excited for the new challenges that this position brings,” said Chapman “and look forward to the opportunity to learn about the forest and explore the surrounding areas and communities while I’m here.”
A native of Colorado, Chapman earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with majors in finance and accounting, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Chapman and her husband Josh enjoy spending their free time at their mountain cabin that they built themselves. Chapman assumed leadership March 14.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone