Fire management officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District have announced plans to burn slash piles over the next few months. Most of the pile burns will occur between November through January, pending favorable weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.
The objectives are to reduce the risk of larger wildfires and improve ecosystem health by removing debris and vegetation, or fuels, through the planned ignition of slash piles. Slash piles are constructed from the accumulated debris from fuel reduction and hazard tree removal projects. The piles will be burned in project areas where other means of disposal are not feasible.
Twelve project areas are part of the prescribed pile burn efforts: Big Meadows, Cooler, Willow Mesa, Skeleton, Last Tree Salvage, Mill Creek II, Alpine East, Big Willow, Wilder, Taylor Park, Keefers Cabin and Monarch.
Safety of firefighters and the public are the most important factors considered when planning a prescribed burn. Fire managers have developed detailed plans and obtained smoke permits from the State of Colorado for each of the planned burns.
For information on prescribed burns, pile burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the GMUG fire information line at 970-874-6602, visit the GMUG forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug, GMUG fire information Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo/ or Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.