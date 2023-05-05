The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests are planning several prescribed burns May through July, depending on weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.

The objectives are to reduce vegetation and other fuels to help reduce the risk of larger wildfires, for wildlife habitat improvement and ecosystem health.



