The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests are planning several prescribed burns May through July, depending on weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.
The objectives are to reduce vegetation and other fuels to help reduce the risk of larger wildfires, for wildlife habitat improvement and ecosystem health.
In general, prescribed fire project areas will vary in size consisting of anywhere from a couple of acres to a few hundred acres at a time. Cumulative acres planned to be treated this spring will total approximately 41,660 acres across 13 operations.
Dispersed recreation in the prescribed fire project areas may be affected. Staff will be making personal contact with recreationists regarding any temporary closures. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads notifying the public of the project areas, as necessary.
Prescribed fire is only implemented under specific environmental conditions (e.g., wind speed, relative humidity, smoke dispersion). Prescribed fires are conducted by trained fire managers with a strong understanding of fire behavior and years of on-the-ground experience. These prescribed fire projects will only be implemented when pre-identified firefighting resources are available to support safe operations.
Fire managers will monitor and staff the fire until it is deemed secure and patrol the prescribed fire until it is declared out.
The safety of firefighters and the public are the most important factors considered when planning prescribed fires. Prescribed fire projects will only occur when all conditions of the state-issued smoke permit are met.
The following prescribed fire areas are planned:
West Zone – Norwood/Ouray Ranger Districts
• Glencoe Pine: Located approximately 13 miles northeast of Nucla, Colorado off 25 Mesa road–National Forest System Road (NFSR) #503. Approximately 450 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands.
• Sanborn Park: Located approximately 5 miles northeast of Norwood, Colorado near Sanborn Park road–NFSRs #530, #515 and #526. Approximately 160 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands and protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires.
• Thunder Road: Located approximately 6 miles southwest of Norwood, Colorado adjacent to Thunder road–NFSR #609. Approximately 350 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, improve wildlife habitat, increase range forage production and protect adjacent private property from the spread of large unplanned wildfires.
• Horsefly: Located approximately 9 miles northeast of Norwood, Colorado adjacent to Horsefly Trail road–NFSR #537. Approximately 650 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, remove activity slash, improve wildlife habitat, increase range forage production, and protect adjacent private property from the spread of large unplanned wildfires.
• Smokehouse: Located approximately 26 miles west of Delta, Colorado off NFSR #402, NFSR #503 and NFSR#529. Approximately 5,000 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
• Outlaw: Located approximately 27 miles west of Delta, Colorado off 25 Mesa road–NFSR #503 and NFSR #402. Approximately 4,200 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
• Love Mesa: Located approximately 25 miles west of Delta, Colorado off NFSR #500. Approximately 3,400 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
• Sawmill: Located approximately 25 miles west of Delta, Colorado off 25 Mesa road–NFSR #503. Approximately 1,300 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
• Dave Wood: This project is located approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado on the east and west sides of Dave Wood road–NFSR # 510. Approximately 1,400 acres are planned for treatment.
The objectives for this burn include increasing the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands and protecting private property from the spread of large unplanned wildfires. This project is a continuation of fire re-entry into the ecosystem.
• 25 Mesa: Located approximately 25 miles west of Delta, Colorado on 25 Mesa road–NFSR #503. Approximately 1,300 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
• Cottonwood Hollow Units: Located approximately 25 miles west of Delta, Colorado off Cottonwood road–NFSR #504. Approximately 1,800 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
• Ed Joe: Located approximately 4 miles south of Norwood, Colorado, adjacent to the Ed Joe Draw–NFSR #644. Approximately 500 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, improve wildlife habitat, increase range forage production and protect adjacent private property from the spread of large unplanned wildfires.
• Little Monitor: Located approximately 25 west of Delta, Colorado off 25 Mesa road–NFSR #503. Approximately 1,800 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments.
East Zone – Gunnison Ranger District
• West Elk: Located approximately 14 miles west of Gunnison, Colorado and approximately 5 miles north of Blue Mesa Reservoir. Approximately 900 acres are planned to be burned to reduce vegetation (fuels) and improve wildlife habitat.
• Cold Springs: Located approximately 20 miles south of Gunnison, Colorado in the Cochetopa Hills area of the Gunnison Basin. Approximately 1500 acres are planned to be burned to reduce vegetation (fuels) and improve wildlife habitat.
North Zone – Grand Valley/Paonia Ranger District
• Steamboat Rocks: Located on the Lands’ End road–NFSR #101 roughly 6 miles south of Grand Junction, Colorado within Mesa County. Approximately 1,100 acres are planned to be burned to reduce the threat of wildfire and improve wildlife habitat.
• Cow Creek: Located about 9 miles east of Gateway, Colorado and 25 miles southwest of Grand Junction, Colorado. Approximately 15,000 acres are planned to be burned over multiple days reducing the threat of catastrophic wildfire and improve wildlife habitat.
• La Fair Units: Located 15 miles east of Gateway, Colorado. Approximately 850 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, reduce the threat of wildfire and improve wildlife habitat.
The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services if smoke is visible in specific burn areas. Prescribed burn areas and potential dates will be posted on the GMUG Fire Info Facebook page.