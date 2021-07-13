GMUG announces public field trips

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ annual public field trips for the Taylor Park Vegetation Management Project (Taylor Park) and the Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) project are coming up.
These field trips provide an opportunity for interested individuals to participate in discussions and engage with GMUG staff, adaptive management group members and science teams on topics including the implementation timeline, temporary roads, treatment unit prescriptions and resource concerns relevant to Taylor Park and SBEADMR.
All interested members of the public are invited to attend this year’s field trips. The Taylor Park field trip, co-hosted with Western Colorado University, will be held July 20 and will include stops at the Tincup and Trail Creek treatment areas. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch, water and any necessities for a day outdoors. Vans will be leaving the Gunnison Ranger District at 8 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m. Please RSVP by July 16 at: https://www.centerforpubliclands.org/taylorparkfieldtrip.
For questions, please contact Maddie Rehn, Center for Public Lands Program Manager at taylorParkamg@western.edu.
The SBEADMR field trip scheduled for July 22, will focus on a potential fuels treatment adjacent to Boomerang Road in Telluride, Colorado. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch, water and any necessities for a day outdoors. Participants will be able to caravan/carpool from the Montrose Public Lands Office, leaving at 8 a.m. and returning by 4 p.m. Please RSVP by July 19 to field trip facilitator Susan Hansen: shansen42@gmail.com. For questions, please contact Nicole Hutt, GMUG Timber Program Manager at nicole.hutt@usda.gov. Both field trips will involve hiking on moderate terrain.
