The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region recently recognized two Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ employees for their innovative and impactful contributions to forest engineering in 2019.
Curtis Cross, GMUG forest engineer and minerals staff officer, was recognized as the Rocky Mountain Region’s Technical Engineer of the Year for his work forming relationships and partnerships with state, county, private industry, and non-profit organizations to move transportation, facilities and environmental projects to a successful conclusion using innovative and technical applications.
He also leveraged numerous programs to reassign and competitively hire a diverse team and provided leadership to inspire these employees to excel in their collaborative work for the betterment of our national forests.
Chris Phelps, GMUG engineering technician, was recognized as the Rocky Mountain Region’s Engineering Technician of the Year for his work in exceeding the GMUG’s timber target through the timely development of road packages and securing needed contract resources to economically reconstruct forest roads.
He developed the GMUG road maintenance plan for 2019 ensuring successful delivery of priority work for the forests. Chris also coordinated a tour and provided multiple presentations on road projects to the Rocky Mountain Regional Office and Federal Highway Administration to develop a shared understanding of the needs of the GMUG.
“These awards represent well deserved recognition for two outstanding members of the GMUG’s staff,” said Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart “their hard work has improved the health of our forests and provided stronger ties to the communities we serve.”
