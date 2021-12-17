GMUG fire management officer takes helm of National Job Corps Fire Program

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce the departure of the Forest Fire Management Officer CorDell Taylor.
Taylor leaves the GMUG to take the helm as the National Job Corps Fire Program Coordinator. Taylor’s last day of work on the forest will be Saturday, Dec. 18.
Taylor assumed duties as the GMUG Forest fire management officer in June 2017. Before arriving on the GMUG, he served as the Forest fire management officer for three years on Daniel Boone National Forest. He worked for the Ashley and Manti-LaSal National Forests in Region 4, along with Bureau of Land Management’s Price and Battle Mountain districts. He is also a six-year veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard’s 19th Special Forces Support Company (Airborne).
CorDell brought excellent leadership skills to the Forest along with vast wildland fire management, operations and fuels experience. He has more than 25 years of experience in public land management.
“ It’s bittersweet leaving the GMUG,” said Taylor. “I have thoroughly loved my time here and I’m grateful for the friendships I gained and those that have helped mold me into a better leader. I am excited to move to the next step in my career as the National Job Corps Fire Program Coordinator. Job Corps has always been a deep passion of mine and it’s an honor to be part of making a difference in Job Corps students’ lives.”
“CorDell was a great addition to the fire program area of the GMUG; we will miss him greatly,” said GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart. “We are excited to see him transition into Job Corps as it holds a special place in his heart. CorDell will excel as the new National Job Corps Fire Program Coordinator.”
“CorDell is a leader of integrity, character and representing the highest ideals of this agency,” said Jerry Ingersoll, National Job Corps Director. “I am so very glad to have him join Job Corps. His example will inspire a new generation of firefighters.”
