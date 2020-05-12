The Grand Mesa, Uncomaphgre and Gunnison National Forests remind visitors that fire restrictions are currently in place on the GMUG.
Prohibited:
• Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves, and sheepherder’s stoves.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.
Exemptions:
• People with a forest permit, Form FS-7700-48, specifically exempting them from the effect of this order in the areas listed above.
• Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty is exempt from prohibitions.
• People using pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials are exempt from prohibition No. 1.
• Residents, owners or lessees within the areas listed above who are using a fire in a permanent dwelling with an effective and properly installed USDA- or SAE- approved spark arrestor, are exempt from prohibition No. 1.
Fire restrictions enhance public safety, protect natural and cultural resources and help prevent human- caused wildfires. Several criteria are used to determine when to implement fire restrictions, including fire activity levels, current and predicted weather, fuel moisture and the availability of emergency and firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be required if conditions warrant.
Entering upon closed areas or igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or smoking on national forests and grasslands is a violation of Federal law and may result in consequent fines and possible jail time.
Fireworks are illegal on National Forest System lands every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.