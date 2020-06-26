The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests have begun phased opening of recreation sites and facilities with mitigation measures in place.
Some of these mitigation measures include increased access to personal protective equipment and sanitization for employees, social distancing in campsites, and installing physical barriers to protect employees.
Public land users are asked to recreate responsibly and check local conditions ahead of time.
Current information on campground status and the GMUG National Forests’ management of the coronavirus can be found here.
Additional information can be found by calling the appropriate office listed above, by visiting the official GMUG website.
The GMUG will continue to assess possible risks after a site has opened. If risks cannot be mitigated, the site will undergo review and may be closed. All sites at open campgrounds will be available except for the few that do not allow for proper social distancing. Reservations will be honored, and if any reservation site is closed, the reservation will be honored at a walk-up site.
GMUG staff reminds everyone to consistently follow the latest federal, state, and local health guidance. Maintain at least 6 feet from others, ensure proper nose and mouth covering, be prepared for limited or no services, avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks, and other areas, and take Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect your family.
There are currently no fire restrictions on the GMUG. For information on fire restrictions, call the GMUG fire information line at 970-874-6602 or visit the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.